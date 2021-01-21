Josephine Burgess, 86, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Boyer. She was the widow of the late Donald C. Burgess and the companion of the late Benjamin Washington.
Josephine retired from YNS Candies.
Surviving are her children, Donna Schaeffer (Terry), Karen Wilson (Theodore), and Anthony Burgess. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kim Burgess, and twelve brothers and sisters.
Friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. Services will be private.
