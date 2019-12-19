Josephine B. "Josie" McCoy

Josephine B. McCoy, 93, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019 at the Mennonite Home after a decline. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abraham E. Binkley and the late Nora (Hess) Binkley.
She graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1944 and soon after graduating she trained as a Medical Lab Technician at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of the late Charles T. McCoy, who passed away in 1989, and a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
A surviving brother, Abram (Jacqueline) Binkley, of Lancaster, PA. Three surviving daughters: Cynthia Reever of Eden Prairie, MN, Constance Babcock of Lancaster, PA, Pamela Babcock of Morristown, NJ, and five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two step children, Dr. Charles T. (Dr. Lori) McCoy, Jr., of Barrington, RI, and Molly (David) Piscetello of Hilton Head, SC, and their children.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the excellent care provided her by Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County and the staff of Eshelman Run, Mennonite Home.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josie's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »