Josephine Annette Groff (Hoar) passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Clara K. Hoar, and the wife of Clarence J. Groff, Jr. of Elizabethtown. She and Clarence (Junie) had been married 53 years.
Jo, as she was commonly known, is survived by a daughter, Erica Myers, grandchildren, Kyle McNeil, Kristin McNeil, Edie Myers, Zoey Myers, and Kisiah Myers, a great-granddaughter Gia Josephine Green, a sister Judy A. Mellott, wife of Phillip Mellott, and a brother J. William Hoar married to Jane Ford Hoar. Jo graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1960 and was subsequently employed by Armstrong, Inc. in the International Division for 38 years, retiring in 1998. Among other interests, Jo enjoyed knitting, gardening, her breakfast visits with her prior fellow employees of Armstrong, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an avid lover of animals, especially cats.
She will be interred at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in a private ceremony held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.