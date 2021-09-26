Josephine A. Hiemenz

Josephine A. "Jo" Hiemenz, 81 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Regina (Anthony) Mehaffey, and the beloved wife to her late husband John H. "Jack" Hiemenz III who passed in 2014.
Born in Lancaster, Jo was a Lancaster Catholic High School graduate. She later spent many years living and spending time at Ocean City, MD before making her way back to her hometown. Jo worked for many years as an executive assistant at Conestoga View, and even volunteered her time following her retirement. She was an avid gardener and loved taking care of her home, always making sure everything stayed tidy and organized. Jo also enjoyed going on cruises and traveling, especially to Italy. She often went to the gym and enjoyed her aerobics classes, and loved being around her close friends.
A beloved mother and sister, Jo is survived by her two sons, Eric Hiemenz and Mark Hiemenz (Dawn), her sister Phyllis Letavic, and her brother Michael Mehaffey. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her sister Nancy Getz.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a mass at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on October 17th at 11 AM in remembrance of Josephine's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.