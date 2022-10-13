Joseph Z. Snyder, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry and Mary (Zimmerman) Snyder and was the husband of Verna M. (Stauffer) Snyder with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
He was a member of Dove Westgate Church.
Joseph worked in shipping and fabricating for Stauffer Diesel before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by nine children, Sheila, wife of Roger Newswanger of Ephrata, Ronald, husband of Dina (Burkholder) Snyder of Sugar Hill, GA, Randall, husband of Stephanie (Keener) Snyder of Lititz, Corinna, wife of Lee Herr of Stevens, Marilyn Snyder of Lititz, Andrew, husband of Nicole (Eckert) Snyder of Lititz, Arlin, husband of Michelle (Hydock) Snyder of Lititz, Dustin Bair of Lancaster, Brandon, husband of Danielle (Plucinski) Bair of Manheim; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, John J. Snyder, Lloyd, husband of Martha Snyder, Earl Snyder, and two sisters, Anna Mary, wife of Rufus Reiff, and Ella, wife of Walter Fox.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the Dove Westgate Church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.