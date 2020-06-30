Joseph Z. Shirk, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Eli S. and Hettie Ann (Zimmerman) Shirk and was the husband of Martha Z. (Weaver) Shirk.
He was a member of Millway Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Joseph was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by eight children: Ellen, wife of Elvin Weaver of Rushville, NY, Lucille, wife of Luke Nolt of Penn Yan, NY, Marlin, wife of Lorraine (Snyder) Shirk of Lancaster, WI, Anita, wife of Ethan Burkholder of Fleetwood, Leon, husband of Rachel (Weaver) Shirk of Rushville, NY, Carl, husband of Kathryn (Martin) Shirk of Lititz, James, husband of Louise (Stauffer) Shirk of Dundee, NY, Norene, wife of John David Zimmerman of Plattville, WI; 55 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lizzie Burkholder, Emma Shirk, Katie Shirk; seven brothers, Eli, Ammon, Daniel, Ivan, Wayne, Moses and Noah Shirk; his step mother, Fannie Mae Shirk; a half-sister, Mary Shirk and a sister-in-law, Alma Shirk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elam Shirk; a brother-in-law, Melvin Burkholder and three grandsons.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Carl Shirk's residence, 715 Middle Creek Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Carl's residence, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Millway Mennonite Church, Middle Creek Road, Lititz, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
