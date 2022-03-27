Joseph Willis Halter, 88, of Mountville passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 25th, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late Joseph and Mary McElroy Halter and was a lifelong resident of this area. Joseph was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1951 and proudly served in the United States Navy as a quartermaster on the USS Quincy. Following his service, he worked for the Lancaster Newspaper in the Composing Dept. for forty years until his retirement. His hobbies included wood working, gardening, crafting, fishing, and watching golf and football. Joseph was an active and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church and participated in church council, ushering, teaching Sunday school, and Meals on Wheels.
Joseph leaves behind his wife of sixty-nine years, Gloria Barninger Halter of Mountville; three sons, Doug Halter, companion of Linda Reidenbaugh of Lancaster/Lititz; Dr. Michael Halter, husband of Linda of Warriors Mark, PA, Christopher Halter of Mountville; ten grandchildren, Megan, McGwire, Sarah, Hannah, Ryan, Nathan, Laura Beth, Holly, Joshua, Jason; eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild with one more on the way; two sisters, Nancy, wife of James Digiacomo and Linda, wife of Don Birk all of Columbia; two brothers, Michael, husband of Shirley Halter of Kinderhook, Robert Halter, husband of Ann Miller of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Halter, Jr. and a sister, Lenora Sue Halter.
Services for Joseph will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 23 S. 6th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Rev. Richard Whitesel will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joseph's name to St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville