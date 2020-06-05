Joseph Weber Simon, 93, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Masonic Village Elizabethtown, where he was a resident. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Dondore) Simon who died in 2015. Born in Phoenixville, He was the son of the late F. Benard and Freda E. (Stauffer) Simon.
He was a graduate of Spring City High School, Spring City. He proudly served with the U.S. Army 13th Air Force in the Pacific Theater during WW II. He graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Ursinus College. He retired from Firestone/Bridgestone Corp. in Akron, OH. He and his wife, Judith were dog enthusiasts.
Due to the current public health guidelines, services at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville PA, will be private. To send on-line condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com
