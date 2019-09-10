Joseph W. Philo, 66, of Springside Drive, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the husband of the late Nancy Hull Philo and the son of the late Seymour and Alice Warner Philo. Joseph and Nancy were married for 24 years.
Joe worked as a master automotive technician for Stadel Volvo for over 40 years. He attended the INDY 500 for 50 years and had a passion for car racing. He enjoyed watching all of his children's sports and had a love for each one of them. A longtime board member of the Lancaster County Midget Baseball Association, he also supported athletics at J.P. McCaskey High School.
He is survived by his three beloved children, Jenna E. Philo, Lancaster, PA, Daniel P. Baver, husband of Anne C. Monson, Pottstown, PA and Joshua S. Philo, husband of Gwen R. Tulin, Lexington, Mass; a sister, Bonnie, wife of Peter Bischoff, Jackson, NJ; and two grandchildren, Iona N. Baver and Frankie A. Philo.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's Home going Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with The Rev. Roland P. Forbes, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
