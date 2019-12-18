Joseph W. Leisner, 80, of Brecknock, Township, passed away December 15, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of 45 years of Barbara A. (Brennan) Leisner.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George and Anna (McLaughlin) Leisner. Joseph was a graduate of Father Judge High School, Philadelphia. He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran. Joseph was a Police Officer serving the Philadelphia area for 25 years. He was a member of St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, Mohnton.
He enjoyed our family summer vacations to the beach every year. Walking the shoreline and relaxing poolside with a drink in hand. He had a love for the outdoors whether it was fishing, planting his garden, camping and feeding his backyard birds and squirrels. Joseph was a warm, caring, selfless person who loved his family especially his grandsons and will be sincerely missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deborah A., wife of Keith R. Bortz, Denver; his sister, Kathy, wife of Bud Zeiser, Hilton Head, SC; two grandsons, Joshua and Shawn Bortz; eight nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Kitty Hollinger. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Leisner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
