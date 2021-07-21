Joseph Thomas Bresch, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Thomas and Dorothy (Braungard) Bresch of Willow Street. Joseph was the beloved husband of Dawn (Shelly) Bresch, and they celebrated 7 years of marriage this past November.
Joe graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1976. He was a Master Carpenter and worked as a supervisor for Wohlsen Construction for 40 years. For the last several years he worked as the Building Code Officer for the City of Lancaster. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster. Joe was very much a car enthusiast. He loved muscle cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed woodworking and sharing his talents. His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Joe is survived by four daughters: Regina Suydam, Kayla Long and her companion Lester Campos, Nichole Vina and her husband Carlos, and Laurie Myers. Also surviving are six grandsons: Keanu, Donovan and Gavin Suydam, Devin and Caiden Campos, and C. J. Vina; sisters, Kathleen Hoxworth (Stephen), and Carol Lawyer (Lawrence); and brothers, William Bresch (Lynda) and Michael Bresch (Tracy).
A funeral service will take place at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where the family will receive guests during a viewing from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Joe's memory may be offered to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com