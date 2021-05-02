Joseph T. Sheirich

Joseph T. "Joe" Sheirich, 71, of Silver Spring, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late John M. and Rosemary (Martin) Sheirich. Joe was the husband of Victoria "Vicki" (Fisher) Sheirich with whom he would have celebrated 51 years of marriage this coming May 23rd.
Joe retired from the former Alcoa Company after 38 years of service as a scalesman. He was raised Catholic and while not active in the church, he loved the Lord. He enjoyed sitting on his deck with a beer enjoying nature. Joe cherished the time he spent with his work brothers going out to breakfast. Most of all, he loved the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and brothers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Vicki, are two daughters, Melina Erb, wife of Thomas of Columbia and Joleen Gamber, wife of John of Perryville, MD; four grandchildren, Ashley Burkhardt of Perryville, MD, Gabrielle Adams, companion of Mitch Weaver of York, JJ Gamber of Willow Street, and Mason Haupt of Columbia; a great-granddaughter, Willa Weaver; four brothers, John Sheirich, husband of Judy of Manheim, James Sheirich, husband of Barbara of Mount Joy, Jeffrey Sheirich, husband of Cathee of FL, and Jay Sheirich of Columbia; and two step-sisters, Rose Gallagher of Landisville and Shirley Aurand, wife of Bill of Lititz.
A memorial service honoring Joe's life will be held at Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike Suite 100, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com