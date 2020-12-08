Joseph T. Molony, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on December 4th, 2020 due to complications related to cancer with his loving wife Anna and sons Joseph and Michael by his side. He was born February 3rd 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Rita (Valentinetti) and the late Thomas Molony.
Joe was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School in Philadelphia and then went on to graduate from St. Joseph's University with a B.S in Accounting and later earned an M.S. in Financial Planning and Services from The American College of Financial Services.
He was a man of strong faith and a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Joe was a United States Air Force First Lieutenant and served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam.
He spent most of his career as a Charted Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. After retirement he became a professor of Accounting at Elizabethtown College.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was actively involved with many service organizations including Lancaster Sertoma and The United Way, both where he served as President, as well as Big Brothers of America and The Knights of Columbus.
He was a loving husband, father and friend to many and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna, and son, Joseph, Jr. and his wife Donna, of Coatesville, and son, Michael, of Lititz. He is also survived by two sisters, Rita and Terry of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by a brother, William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with The Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. A visitation will be from 10AM-11AM with the family prior to Mass. Interment will be in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic Church. To send condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
