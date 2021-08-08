Joseph T. "Joe" Fasnacht, Jr., 89, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village.
Born July 11, 1932, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph T. Sr. and Alverta C. (Lausch) Fasnacht. Joe truly married the girl next door, Julianne (Herzog) Fasnacht, whom he adored for 66 years of loving marriage.
Joe attended McCaskey High School and graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a degree in history. A talented tennis player, Joe was captain of his high school and college tennis teams.
Spending his career in Quality Control, Joe was a Quality Manager at both Hamilton Watch Company (15 years) and then at Black & Decker (23 years). Joe was Six Sigma certified and a member of the American Society for Quality Control, serving as a former president. He retired in 1994.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Marines having served his Country proudly as a First Lieutenant.
Joe was also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his five children, Teresa F. Black and husband Dennis of Aurora, OH, James D. Fasnacht and wife Diana of Hanover, PA, Richard O. Fasnacht of Tucson, AZ, Mary S. Fasnacht and husband Curt Barney of Venetia, PA, and Thomas M. Fasnacht and wife Lynn of East Petersburg, PA; 8 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
A beloved dad and Poppop, Joe was adored by his children and grandchildren for his fun-loving nature. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone, and often a joke or a story he couldn't wait to share.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM, Friday, August 13th, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA with Father Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 AM, Friday, August 13th, 2021, at the church. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. For those unable to attend, the Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at www.kenworthyfh.com, and viewable anytime from 11 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021 and thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.