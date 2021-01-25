Joseph T. Dougherty, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on January 22 at his home surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in Philadelphia and was the fourth and youngest child to Catherine (O'Neil) and Michael Dougherty. Joe's formation in the Catholic Faith began while attending Holy Child in Philadelphia, PA. He then attended Dobbins Vocational School followed by enlistment in the Marine Corps in 1954. He received his GED and began a life-long career in the home furnishings industry, working in sales, marketing, management and consulting. He was married to Helen Fuscellaro until 1974. In 1976, he married Marjorie Chalfin. Joe was blessed with a blended family of 10 children, 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Joe received a calling from Jesus in the mid-1970's while living in Florida where he fully embraced Christ. He was called to the Charismatic Renewal and assumed leadership roles there while also teaching religious education. Joe was an avid reader of theological texts as well as being a gifted writer.
In 1983 Joe moved his family to Lancaster where he taught religion, scripture, the Old Testament, and developed a Pro Life Committee at St. John Newman's Catholic Church. In 1986, he was professed as a secular Franciscan and in 1990 started a local secular Franciscan fraternity for the Lancaster area.
After Joe retired from sales in 2003, he drove a school bus for Manheim Township School District for 10 years and began traveling frequently to the Catholic Worker House in New York to serve others. Inspired by his experience and in accordance with his faith and religious calling, Joe began The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster in 2006. It was a major undertaking but at the age of 70, Joe was undaunted. The Catholic Worker House is a nonprofit ministry that helps the less fortunate of Lancaster City.
Joe's impact on those he served at the Catholic Worker House as well as his many friends was deep and abiding. His faith and example, his compassion and generosity, his wisdom and humility, were valued by all who met him. He will be deeply missed.
Joe's legacy and The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will continue through the leadership of his daughter.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6-7:45, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a Franciscan Wake Service to be held from 7:45-8PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA with a viewing at the church preceding the Mass from 9-10AM. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10AM via St. Mary's website at stmaryslancaster.org. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster, 1653 Lititz Pike, #233, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com