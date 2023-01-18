Joseph T. DeMascolo of Palm Coast, Florida and formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House affiliated with AdventHealth Palm Coast, FL surrounded by his family. He was the son of Victor and Mary DeMascolo of Lancaster, PA.
He is survived by his domestic partner, Michele J. Hilaire, his children, Gregory M. DeMascolo and Amy C. DeMascolo Mindlin, wife of Samuel Mindlin. 9 grandchildren: Matthew DeMascolo, Tia Miller, Michael DeMascolo, Mila DeMascolo; Madeleine Goforth, wife of Caleb; Angelica Hodge, Joseph DeMascolo and Brady DeMascolo, and 4 great grandchildren. His sister, Esther Gillette and her domestic partner, Charles Fridinger and Victor DeMascolo and his wife, Shelley. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his puppy, Kioti.
Joe was a 1973 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
Joe retired in 2015 after working for Armstrong World Industries Flooring Plant for over 42 years, he also worked at R&R Services for two years before moving to Palm Coast in 2017. He served as a volunteer Fire Police Officer with the New Danville Fire Company and briefly with the Lititz Fire Company.
Joe loved his 1970 Chevelle that he and his family lovingly restored. Joe was always looking for items at yard sales and estate sales that he could restore and sell at a later date, more often than not, he would end up keeping them. He also had a beach house in Rehoboth Beach, DE that was enjoyed by many family members and friends over the years and his very favorite pastime in Florida was to float in the pool and hand feed his lizards.
With special thanks to Dr. P. Sai and staff at Florida Cancer Specialists and a special shout out to all the staff at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, whose care, compassion and expertise allowed us several more days with Joe. His family is eternally grateful.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
