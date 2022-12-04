Joseph Sterrett Groff, 71, of Manheim, PA, crossed over the river on November 30, 2022 and sits in the shade of trees with his Lord Jesus Christ. Joe was born on February 17, 1951, to the late Joseph G. Groff and Catherine M. (Sterrett) Groff of Elizabethtown, PA. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Kennedy) Groff of Manheim.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, home improvement projects, and dogs. His life skills were butchering, farming, and HVAC technician. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1975 and as a Military Policeman in the 709th battalion in Kassel, Germany from 1970-1971.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Carrie E. Groff, of Cedar Knolls, NJ, Kevin E. Neideigh, husband of Angela, of York, PA, Joseph A. Groff, wife of Eliza, of Harlingen, TX, Christopher L. Neideigh, husband of Ann-Marie, of Manheim, Jonas I. Groff, husband of Shelby of Oakdale, PA; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandsons, two nieces and one nephew; two brothers, Frank Groff, husband of Mary, of Middletown, PA, and John Groff, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Nancy Groff and Virginia Groff, both of Elizabethtown. He was predeceased in 1994 by his first wife, Ginger S. (Chapman) Groff of Elizabethtown after 20 years of marriage.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Meet at the administrative building at 10:15 AM; interment will take place promptly at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made in honor of Joe to Tunnels to Towers foundation, 2361 Hyland Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the charity of your choice. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »