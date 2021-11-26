Joseph S. Yurick, age 80, of Christiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Christiana Hospital, DE. He was the husband of Carol Clark Yurick with whom he celebrated over 29 years of marriage. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Rose Zubel Yurick. He loved his two Boston Terriers, Cassie and Callie.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Lee wife of Gary Richter of Oakland, CA, John Yurick of Cape Coral, FL, Kimberly wife of Dennis Cunningham of Christiana, Theresa Hardy of New Providence, Joe husband of Katelyn McCarraher, Christine wife of Michael Kahn both of Coatesville, 9 grandchildren: Abbey Richter, Kelsey, Ashley and Caleb Cunningham, Ryan and Craig Hardy, Ciara Cochran, Nathan and Lucas Yurick, a great-granddaughter, Madilynn Hardy, and a sister, Theresa Sullivan of Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelley Yurick, and a brother, Tony Yurick.
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, December 19, at 2 p.m. at the Chantry Place, 15 N. Bridge Street, Christiana, with Pastor Molly Cortwright officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 1 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NEBTR nebostonrescue.com or to Mission 22 mission22.networkforgood.com/projects/125879-mission-22-2021-campaign.