Joseph S. Stauffer, 89, of Ephrata, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata Township, a son of the late Levi S. and Stella B. (Stahl) Stauffer. He was the husband of the late Esther Z. (Martin) Stauffer.
Joseph was a member of Heritage Mennonite Church.
Joseph is survived by his children, Naomi M. (the late Martin R.) Auker of Liverpool, PA, Ruth M. (Luke B.) Stauffer of Indiana, PA, Miriam M. (Nathaniel B.) Stauffer of Leonardtown, MD, Aaron M., (Joanna B.) Stauffer of Manton, MI, Joseph M. (Heidi S.) Stauffer of Homer City, PA, James M. (Elizabeth S.) Stauffer of Leonardtown, MD, Mark M. (Rosetta B.) Stauffer of Liverpool, PA, Esther M. (Noah M.) Stauffer of Ephrata, PA; 77 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; brothers, Levi S. Stauffer of Long Island, NY, Clair S. (Cindy E.) Stauffer of Snyder Co., PA, Mark S. Stauffer of Laurys Station, PA, Robert S. (Karen J.) Stauffer of Freeburg, PA, and sisters, Mary S. Clark of Laurys Station, PA, Arlene S. (Myron E.) Steffen of McClure, PA.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Marilyn S. Weaver, Kathy S. Stauffer; brothers, Harold S. Stauffer, Edwin S. Stauffer, Timothy S. Stauffer and Nathan S. Stauffer (stillborn), and a sister, Elizabeth M. Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Noah Stauffer, 196 Parkview Heights Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:00 AM at the residence of Noah Stauffer with further services at 9:30 AM from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
