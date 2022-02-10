Joseph S. Smucker, 84, of Narvon, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 of natural causes in his residence. Born in Caernarvon Township, he was the son of the late Amos B. and Sarah S. (Stolzfus) Smucker. He was the husband of Naomi K. (Smucker) Smucker, with whom he married on November 16, 1961 and shared sixty years of marriage.
Joseph was a minister of the Southwest Conestoga Old Order Amish Church and a retired farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Ivan S. husband of Esther (Stoltzfus) Smucker of Narvon, Miriam S. wife of Emanuel Beiler of Gap, Sadie S. wife of Jesse Esh of Gordonville, Anna S. wife of Benuel Beiler of Kinzers, Frieda S. wife of Elmer Zook of East Earl, Naomi S. wife of David Stoltzfus of East Earl, Mary S. wife of Benuel Stolzfus, Jr. of North Umberland, Lydia S. wife of Thomas Stoltzfus, Joseph, Jr. husband of Martha (Beiler) Smucker of East Earl, Kathryn S. wife of Steve Smucker of Lancaster and Ada Kay wife of Mervin King of Narvon. Sisters-in-law; Emma Smucker and Mary Smucker and siblings; Benuel husband of Lavina Smucker, Sally wife of Amos Beiler, Mary wife of Ivan Stoltzfus, Elmer husband of Fannie Smucker, Jonas husband of Anna Mary Smucker, Miriam wife of Aaron King and Barbara wife of Elmer King.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter; Rebecca, sons; Amos Smucker and Jacob Smucker, a granddaughter; Martha Joy Smucker, a great-grandson; Caleb Anthony Beiler, brothers; David Smucker and Amos Smucker and sisters; Rachel Stoltzfus and Katie King.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the late home, 5811 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555. Interment will be held in Mast Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
