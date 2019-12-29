Joseph S. Peachey, 86, of Lancaster County, PA passed away December 19, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1933 to John H. and Sadie (Sharp) Peachey.
Joe is survived by Patricia A. Peachey, his wife of 65 years, children; Stephen Paul Peachey & Susan Carol Peachey Faulkner; grandchildren, Matthew, Cailee, Anthony, & Ryan, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Joe was the owner of Craftmaster Drywall for many years, and he loved the game of baseball. There will be no viewing or service. Joe died as he lived, in peace.
To send condolences please visit: www.toalebrothers.com.
