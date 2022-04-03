Joseph Samuel Barnett, 30 of Willow Street, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family after a long-term illness on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Lori (Smith) Barnett and the late Randy L. Barnett.
Joseph had the gift of being the most social, outgoing, and optimistic person. He loved spending time with his family and his 4 cats. His favorite activity was playing Super Mario Kart, and he would never pass up a cup of coffee and a butterscotch krimpet. Joseph lived a very regimented life and enjoyed being the "boss" of the house.
In addition to his mother Lori, Joseph is survived by 3 siblings: Joshua Barnett, Jacob Barnett (fiance Brynne Keeney), and Abigail Barnett. He was predeceased by his father Randy in 2019.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joseph's name to Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.