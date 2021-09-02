Joseph R. Zahn, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was the husband of Jeanne A. Montgomery Zahn, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage this past July 2nd. Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph Zahn and the late Mary Hauck Snyder.
Joseph had worked as at truck driver for Intell Printing for 20 years until his retirement. Prior to this, he had worked at ITT Grinnel in Columbia.
He enjoyed going to block shoots and was a member of the IOOB Club in Rothsville. He was a lifetime member of the Elstonville Sportsmans Club in Manheim, a member of the Ephrata Elks Lodge 1933 in Ephrata, the NRA, enjoyed NASCAR being a Jeff Gordon fan, liked going to Atlantic City and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Robin of Akron, Rhonda married to Brian of Newmanstown, and Joan of Maryland; his 3 grandchildren; Alesia, Michael, and Alex; and 2 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Everleigh. He is also survived by his sisters, Jane Hopf and Jean Snyder of Florida, and Helen of New York and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 from 1-2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM. Interment in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
