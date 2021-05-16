Joseph R. "Randy" Ames, 67, of Strasburg, passed away in Quarryville on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was the husband of JoAnn Snyder Ames, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage this past June 25th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Lucy Welk Ames of Lancaster, and the late Edwin Ames.
Randy had retired from DentalEZ, where he had worked as a machinist. He also enjoyed operating his side business of doing machining work for others.
He enjoyed boating and camping.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children: Corey Ames of Mountville, and Matthew married to Jaimie Ames of Strasburg; his 3 grandchildren, Isabella, Ellyanna, and Broderick. He is also survived by his siblings: Cynthia married to Ronald Weaver of Murrysville, PA and Michael married to Donna Ames of Strasburg.
Friends will be received by Randy's family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 3-4PM at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 4PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Randy's memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.