Joseph R. Liebl, 78, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
He was the husband of Carol A. (Hart) Liebl, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage this past June 17th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Regina E. Landa Liebl.
Joe had worked as a driver for UPS for 32 years, until his retirement in 2000.
A very faithful Catholic, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and attended Mass at the Dominican Monastery of the Perpetual Rosary on Lititz Pike, where he and his wife were great supporters of the sisters, and volunteered buying groceries and assisting them in many ways.
He also volunteered with Hospice & Community Care, and at the Lampeter-Strasburg and Penn Manor School Districts with special education mathematics. He was a very involved member of the Lancaster Liederkranz.
Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1963 to 1967 as an ATR3 Petty Officer Third Class.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, William married to Marcia Liebl of New Smithville, PA, and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Draude.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joe's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com