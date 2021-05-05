Joseph R. Kovaleski, 90, 1904 Millport Rd., Lancaster, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Joseph was known best by those who knew and loved him as "Jagy."
He was born in Shamokin on May 3, 1931, the son of the late Paul and Helen (Zbicki) Kovaleski.
Joseph was a 1949 graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and later worked as the owner of a coal mining business.
He married the former Patricia O'Neill on April 7, 1956 in Mount Carmel.
Joseph was a member of Our Mother of Consolation Church, Mt. Carmel and St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster. He was also a member of the Mount Carmel Elks.
Joseph is survived by two daughters, Karen Woodruff and husband, William of Elysburg and Patricia Woolworth and husband, Andrew of Lancaster; three grandsons, Brian Sowal, Jeffrey Woodruff and wife, Nathi, and Douglas Woodruff and wife, Shannon McAteer; three granddaughters, Melissa Woodruff-Cook, Alicia Tompkins and husband, Lawrence, and Morgan Santoro and husband, Phillip; eleven great-grandchildren; a granddaughter-in-law, Shannon Sowal; a brother, Paul Kowalewski and wife, Mary Daisy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and three sisters, Jean Rosinski and husband, John, Rita Stashak, and Hedwig Schramm.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mt. Carmel, PA 17851, with Father David Peck officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held in the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com