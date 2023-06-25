Joseph R. Keen, Jr., 76, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nancy P. (Welk) Keen and the late Joseph R. Keen, Sr. In 1971, Joe married the love of his life, Cathy E. (Turner) Keen, with whom he recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
A 1964 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, returning to school later in life, he earned his bachelor's degree at Millersville University in 1992. Joe worked as a Quality Engineer for Kerr Group, Inc. for 45 years and then at Southco, Inc. for 7 years.
Joe enjoyed spending his time woodworking and doing needlework. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, and mother, Nancy, Joe is survived by three children: Joseph E. Keen, husband of Emily, of Fort Collins, CO, Matthew Keen, husband of Sarah, of Queensbury, NY, and Erin Keen, of Lititz; 3 grandchildren: Willow, Lily, and Connor Keen; and 2 siblings: Stephen Keen, husband of Sandy, of Lancaster, and Paula Funk, wife of Lloyd, of Washington Boro. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne.
According to Joe's wishes, services will be private. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting: www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com