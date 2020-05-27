After a lengthy illness with Parkinson's disease, Joseph R. Gianato, 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Joseph and Doris (King) Gianninoto. After meeting in junior high school, Joseph married Rosemary J. (Donor) Gianato, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage on June 15, 2019.
Joe was a 1965 graduate of Thomas Snell Weaver High School in Hartford, CT. Following graduation, Joseph served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1965 to 1971. He was a retail executive for 43 years from 1966 to 2009. His last position was with Christian Light Bookstores. The 13 years he spent with Christian Light were the most meaningful to him during his career.
Joe was a devout Christian and faithfully attended services at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren. He loved his church and its members. He especially enjoyed Sunday services, the music programs, the Wednesday morning prayer group and fellowship with friends at the church.
Joe loved being outdoors, especially taking camping trips with his family. Joe's favorite vacation place was Nova Scotia, Canada, which he referred to as "God's Country." He enjoyed all kinds of music from classical to rock and roll to bluegrass. Throughout the years, he shared his love of music with his son and daughter. He was also an avid reader and followed local and world news every day.
Joe will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was proud of his children's accomplishments. He was always hardworking, dedicated to his home and career. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Besides his wife Rosemary, he is survived by his son Anthony, J. Gianato, his daughter, Angela M. Gianato, his grandson, Aaryan Joseph Gianato-Munir, his twin sister, Gertrude (Trudy) Therian, wife of Arthur, seven nieces and six nephews.
Burial for Joseph will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com