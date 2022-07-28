Joseph R. Cummons III, 64, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 25, 2022. Born in Bucks County, he was the son of Joseph R. Cummons, Jr. and the late Phyllis A. (Kruise) Cummons. On July 24, he celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary with his sweetheart, Mary (Rosso) Cummons.
Hardworking, driven and "larger than life" are just a few ways people remember Joe. In 2014 he retired after 39 years at Graham Packaging; he determined shortly thereafter that retirement was not for him. Most recently he was the CEO of Mauser Packaging Solutions. While Joe will be remembered as a dedicated worker, he also cherished the time he spent with his family. Making memories with his family was what Joe held as his highest priority. If he loved you, you knew it! He enjoyed playing golf, any kind of grilling or barbecuing, and wine. Joe was the definition of a wine connoisseur.
Joe was a long-time member of the Life Center Ministries in Harrisburg, PA and served on the advisory board of Victory Church.
His love will live on in his father, Joseph R. Cummons, Jr; wife, Mary Cummons; children, John Dooley of Mountville, Denise Smith, wife of Chris of Levittown, Krystal Cummons-Swigart (Brandon) of Manheim Township; grandchildren, Amanda Weyandt, wife of Doug of Bedford, Jacob Dooley of Mountville, Anthony Cummons, Winter Cummons and Jojo Swigart, all of Manheim Township; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Dooley Cruz and Jayce Weyandt; and sisters, Patty Baron, Sandy Lackman and Joy Blosser. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Phyllis A. Cummons.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Life Center Ministries, 411 S. 40th St., Harrisburg, PA 17111. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org
