Joseph Prokopchak, 97, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born Thursday, July 26, 1923 in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late John and Mary Prokopchak. He was married 69 years to Georgina E. (Crowe) Prokopchak.
Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1950 and earned his Master's Degree from Temple University. He began teaching at the Milton Grove one-room schoolhouse and was an elementary school principal for the Middletown School District, retiring in 1984. An accomplished accordion player, Joseph played professionally and also taught accordion lessons. He was a 60 year member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lina Prokopchak of California; a son, Steve Prokopchak and wife Mary of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Private service and interment will take place at the convenience of the family. The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to Grane Hospice and Paramount Senior Living for the kind and compassionate care given to Joseph.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »