Joseph (Pott) Mastriania, passed away March 2, 2023 at home after a long illness. He was 85. Born in Lancaster on January 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Mastriania and Dorothy Bowers.
He served in the National Guard and the Army Reserves. Joe was a truck driver for 34 years, driving for Jones Motor Company and Yellow Freight. He also was the recipient of the One Million Safety Driven Miles Award. He was a member of the VFW, Riverside Association and Pequea Sportsman Association.
His favorite pastime was playing guitar and singing with his late brother (Charles/Sonny), friends and family. The band he played with was the Panhandlers. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and riding motorcycle.
Joe was loved and will be missed by his wife Sandra of 66 years. His two daughters: Kimberly Mastriania, Kelly (Dale) Gross. His four grandchildren: Joseph (Potty) and his wife Heather Mastriania, Tony (Dink) Kauffman, Sean (Venus) Mowday and Chrissy (Kissy Fur) Mowday. His fourteen great-grandchildren: Joseph (Bubba) Mastriania, Austin (Louie) Mastriania, Tyler Mastriania, Alyissa Kauffman, Tony Kauffman, Jr., Caiden and Cameron Mowday, Sophia & Seraphina Mowday, Landyn Elliott, Kaitlyn and Karley Fisher, Lexi Slaymaker and Andrew Sheaffer. His one great-great-grandchild: Exavier (Zay) Mastriania.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Per his request there will be no viewing or funeral.