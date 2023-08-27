Joseph "Poppy" Appenzeller, 72, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Lebanon Veterans Memorial Hospice Center. Joseph was the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Angel and Rhonda, grandchildren Ashley, Allaura, Tesla, Kody, Kyle and Tyler, along with seven great-grandchildren, and his faithful dog Zoey. He embracingly reunites with his late son Ricky, father Oscar, mother Gladys, sister Gladys "Uppy", and brothers Bobby and Billy.
As the son of Oscar and Gladys Appenzeller, he was the 5th born child. He grew up in Atlantic City, NJ where he spent much of his time helping his favorite uncle work with horses at the stable. As a young man, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a 173rd Airborne Ranger/Paratrooper. Wounded in combat, he received many awards for his honorable and brave service. Joe proved to be one of the bravest. After his days in the Army, he became a master of screen-print and was a carpenter by trade.
He married Pat on July 1, 1985. They spent 38 loving years together in Lancaster County, PA. They often played a cute game back and forth of "I love you more."
A devoted family man, he made sitting and sharing stories for hours a special moment for anyone willing to sit. He shared his love and legacy for hobbies such as fishing, golfing, and woodworking. In his phase of retirement, he continued to enjoy collecting basketball cards, playing a game of Backgammon or Yahtzee, and could be found working in his backyard garden or enjoying the vibe playing his harmonica and listening to some Willie Nelson.
Joe was truly a hero to his country and family, whose impact will be forever felt by his family, friends, and 173rd Airborne brothers, that all love him dearly. As a protector of the Herd, he was a selfless man whose passing leaves an unfixable void in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever ingrained in all he knew.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Gap VFW Post 7418, 4988 Lincoln Hwy. E., Gap. Donations in his honor can be made to his wife Pat for funeral expenses or to the Wounded Warrior Project or any other military affiliated organization. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »