Joseph Paul Stanavage, 93, of Lancaster, died peacefully on July 19, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born and raised in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph Peter Stanavage and Verna Pacyna.
Joe graduated from University of Scranton with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, took post graduate courses at University of Delaware & Wesleyan University, CT. He was employed at RCA Lancaster for most of his life. He enjoyed many activities at the Lancaster Liederkranz such as singing, dancing, playing Eisstockschiessen and Schafkopf, and fests. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling and hunting.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Ann Marie Stanavage, who passed away in 2010.
He is survived by a daughter: Susan Huy of Ephrata; three sons: Paul Stanavage, husband of Barbara (Nye) of Leola, Stephen Stanavage of Ephrata and Mark Stanavage, husband of Angela (Pohl) of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 10-11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com