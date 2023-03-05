Joseph Paul Petrosky, Sr., 92, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Joseph was born in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on November 21, 1930, to Frank Petrosky and Antoinette Nadazi (Petrosky).
Joseph served in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania Army National guard, and later worked to retirement at Raybestos-Manhattan.
He is survived by his five children: Joseph Petrosky, Jr. of Manheim; Deborah Petrosky and her husband Steve Young of Columbia; Sara Lynn Petrosky and her husband Stanley Ervin of Mount Joy; Iona Ferguson and her husband Bill Ferguson of Earleville, Maryland; and James Petrosky and his wife Laura Petrosky of Fairborn, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Joseph will be laid to rest in a ceremony at Ft. Indiantown Gap on March 20 at 1:30 PM with full military honors.
