Joseph Paul Beiler, age 48, of Hopewell, VA, passed away August 5, 2022. He was born in Dryden, Ontario, Canada, on October 31, 1973. His parents are Paul and Elsie Smoker Beiler.
Joseph was an avid fisherman by age 8, and quite early on found his fishing buddy, David, from just up the road. He will be remembered for his carpentry skills and concrete work, and his helping hands, which could hoist floor joists to build a deck as easily as threading his sister's fishing line.
On August 18, 2018, he married Heatherlynn Smith Beiler. Surviving are children Elizabeth, Brandon, Miranda, Matthew and grandchildren Paisley and Matthew, Jr. Also surviving are siblings Desta (Ernest) Buswa, Sara Rae Keesic, Jonathan Echum, Samm Echum, Rose Beiler, Tina (Chris) King, Lisa (Marlin) Nafziger, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Timberline Church, 30 Timber Lane, Strasburg, PA 17579, followed by a time for fellowship and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Wolf Sanctuary of PA by donating at https://wolfsanctuarypa.org/donate/ or by sending a check to 465 Speedwell Forge Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 and including in "Memory of Joseph Beiler" in the memo.