On Monday, May 30, 2022, Joseph Patrick O'Brien (Obie) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 surrounded by his wife Joan and his loving family. Born to Irish immigrants on August 10, 1935, Joe grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he attended Roman Catholic High School and La Salle University.
In Philadelphia, he met his wife of 64 years, Joan McCaffery O'Brien, and worked for Burroughs Corporation. Upon moving west to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, they raised three daughters and established his own leasing company. A former semi- professional baseball player and an avid sports fan, Joe lived to see his beloved Phillies win a World Series in person, and, his Eagles win their first Super Bowl, but he found the greatest joy in watching his children and grandchildren grace the field of competition.
In 2001, Joan and Joe moved to Charlotte, NC. Loved dearly by his family, "Obie" leaves behind memories of his thoughtfulness, kind heart, quick wit, sports-fandom, and a love for Jameson.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Richard O'Brien, and his mother, Bridget Young O'Brien, as well as infant children Karen and Patrick. He is survived by his wife Joan; three daughters, Joanne Beam (Steve), Lisa Wood (Dave), and Megan Despard (Boyd); seven grandchildren; Alex (Elizabeth), Carly, Mack, Bridget, Jeb, Ryan, and Hill; and his extended family in Philadelphia and Kilkenny, Ireland.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Lancaster, PA, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at eleven o'clock at Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors prior to the service at ten o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to: The Ivey in Charlotte where Joe spent his afternoons in recent months (theIvey.com); or Roman Catholic High School (romancatholichs.com) where Joe served on the Board of Trustees.