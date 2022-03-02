Joseph Parkyn, 83, of Lancaster and formerly of Columbia passed away on February 27th, 2022. He was born in Shamokin to the late Fred and Mary Cates Parkyn. Joseph attended and graduated from Columbia High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a pioneer in the cable industry for forty-five years and ended his career with Comcast. He was a devoted husband for thirty-five years to his late wife Gloria and was a loving father and grandfather who adored his family.
Joseph leaves behind his daughters, Barbara Parkyn, partner of Robert Wamauchi of Berkley, CA and Karen Parkyn-Michael, wife of Doug Michael of Midlothian, VA; two grandchildren, Colin Michael of Baltimore, MD and Devan Michael of Denver, CO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Miller Parkyn in 1995 and his son Joseph R. Parkyn in 2012.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest with his late wife at Silver Spring Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.