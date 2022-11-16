Joseph P. Staffieri

Joseph P. "Joe" Staffieri, 82, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Louis P. and Esther McCauley Staffieri. He was the loving husband of Louise C. Paolilli Staffieri and they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this past June.
Retired in 2003, Joe was a Maintenance Supervisor for Alcoa, Lancaster. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 7 children: Christine M. wife of Randi Mull of Beaufort, SC, Joseph M. husband of Susan Staffieri and Marcie A. Staffieri both of Sebring, FL, John P. husband of Carolyn Staffieri of Lititz, Anne L. Ezell of Tucson, AZ, Robert J. husband of Kerry Dorwart and Thomas E. husband of Sara Dorwart both of Manheim;16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Louis and Michael Staffieri.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel as Celebrant. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Joe's memory to St. Richard Catholic Church SOS, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Manheim Central Food Pantry, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com