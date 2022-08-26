Joseph P. Rothwein, age 84 of Gordonville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was at home where he wanted to be, in his office, with his family at his side. He was the husband of Mary Margaret Quirin Rothwein with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on January 21st. Born in Roxborough, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Burke Rothwein.
He graduated from Roman Catholic High School, class of 1956, he attended Georgetown University and graduated from LaSalle University, class of 1962. Joe worked as a Project Manager at Unisys for most of his career and still has many friends in Blue Bell, PA; Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Salt Lake City, UT.
He was a life member of Norriton Fire Engine Company with over 45 years of active membership. He was a past member of St. Titus Church in East Norriton where he was an active STAC member and would never miss working as the Bank for the Pony Night fund raiser every year. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus (3rd degree) and a member of Ancient Order of Hibernians. Joe and Mary were most recently members at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
Joe was an avid Notre Dame Football and Philadelphia Sports fan and would never miss a game. He loved to read and travel. His favorite places to travel were Maui, Marco Island and Mystic CT. Joe enjoyed playing the role of Santa Claus and he took this very seriously. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, and he would never miss a sporting event or activity that his children or grandchildren were involved in.
Surviving besides his wife Mary are 4 children: Colleen, Joe (Lisa), Ed (Jana), Steve (Tatjana), 7 grandchildren: Edmund, Eric, Nick, Bill, Ashley, Sophie, Joseph, and many nieces and nephews that he was very close with. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, on Saturday, September 3rd at 11 a.m. with Father Steve Fauser as Celebrant. There will be a time to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Norriton Fire Engine Company in honor of Joe Rothwein. Please send to: Norriton Fire Engine Company, 2830 Swede Rd., Norristown, PA 19401. shiveryfuneralhome.com