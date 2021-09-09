Funeral services for Joseph P. Nolt will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow with Full Military Honors from the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard at Silver Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster YMCA, Wheatland Home of James Buchanan, Fulton Foundation, or Caring Hospice.
