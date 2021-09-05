Joseph P. Nolt, 84, of Willow Street, PA, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was the son of the late J. Paul Nolt and Mary Keiser Nolt, both of Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of the late Lorna Simmons Nolt, his first wife, and was currently married to Marianne S. Nolt for twenty-three years. He is survived by three children, Joseph P. Nolt III (Melissa Wagner), Lincoln, DE, Jeffrey Nolt (John Felarca), Baltimore, MD, and Suzannah Nolt (Rick Babyak), Allentown, PA.
He is also survived by a brother, Samuel Nolt (Joyce Weaver), and was pre-deceased by a brother, Thomas Nolt of Columbia, PA. In addition, he is survived by two step children, Ronald C. Herzog, Jr. (Nancy Koerwer), of Lancaster, PA, and Carolyn H. Reever (Danny Reever) of Arendtsville, PA and seven grandchildren: Joseph P. Nolt IV, Michael W. Nolt, Savannah Derr, Lacey Derr, Katherine Herzog, Ryan Herzog, and Logan Reever.
Joe was born and raised in Lancaster, PA, and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Franklin & Marshall College with a degree in history. He studied at Eastern New Mexico University, where he received an MBA in 1962. After college, Joe proudly served his country with the United States Air Force for two years and was a member of ROTC. He earned the rank of Lieutenant at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, NM. He spent his career in the insurance industry at Engle-Hambright and Davies and later at Murray Risk Management and Insurance Associates as Chairman. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church.
His service to the Lancaster Community included the Board of Directors of Franklin & Marshall College, President of the Alumni Board at F&M, John Marshall Society, William Schnader Society and the Benjamin Franklin Society at F&M. He was a director of the Surety Bond Producers, a teacher at the national insurance conferences and the author of various articles about surety bonding.
Other philanthropy included the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Lancaster, PA, family YMCA Foundation and the Merit Shop Training and Research Center. Joe and his wife, Marianne, are academic music scholarship donors for Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University. They endowed the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences Health Suite in memory of Joe's first wife, Lorna Simmons Nolt.
He was a past president of the Associated Builders and Contractors and served on the Education Board at Willow Valley Communities, where he resided since 2009. He was a donor to the Fulton Theater, Wheatland home of James Buchanan, the YMCA, and the J.P. McCaskey Scholarship Fund.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery with full military honors by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. The family is recommending masks to be worn at the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, the Lancaster YMCA, Wheatland, Home of James Buchanan, the Fulton Foundation or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA.
Please visit Joe's Memorial Page at:
Browse »