Joseph P. Eskra 85, Ephrata, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community on January 19, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene A. Nenichka Eskra; daughter, Linda A. Eskra Maurizi and her husband Joseph D. Maurizi, Reamstown; grandson, Marc J. Maurizi and his wife Kira A. Parks, New York; and granddaughter, Ashley L. Maurizi, Reamstown.
A graduate of Duryea High School he entered the workforce as a mechanic and truck driver for his father's company. He then bravely answered the call and served his country for two years, stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, as part of the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge he began a 38-year career at Celotex Corporation as a maintenance foreman. He was a revered problem solver at work and a true Joe Fix-It at home.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and lived life to the fullest with a good word and a smile for everyone he met. He relished life's simple pleasures such as hunting, fishing, Mickey Mouse, and cheering on the Steelers. His greatest passion, however, was his loving family who loved and cherished him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Joseph at the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation), or Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue (www.cockerspanielrescue.com), as Joseph was an avid dog lover. To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.