Joseph O. Moyer, age 91 of Denver, PA and loving husband of 50 years to Shirley went home to be with the Lord, passing away with his family at his bedside on the evening of November 23, 2022. Born in Silverdale, PA he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Ethel A. Moyer. Joe owned and operated Moyer's Garage for over 32 years. He purchased the garage in 1970. In his early years of life, he helped his dad on the bakery route as a teen. Joe loved hiking, cross country skiing, and loved played croquet and quoits. Joe and Shirley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary November 25, 2022. Joe was involved in church as a Royal Rangers leader and took groups of boys to climb Mt. Washington. Joe was also involved as a Sunday School teacher and with the Pinewood Derby at the church.
After raising all but 2 at home, Joe and Shirley became foster parents and fostered over 70 children in 29 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind Joseph O. Moyer II of Alaska, Michael Moyer (Phanit) of Thailand, Carole Christie (Colin) of NH, James Moyer (Janet) of PA, Frankie Moyer (Tammy) of PA, Brian Moyer (Debra) of PA, Tony Flynn (Beth) of NH, Terry Claude (Raymond) of NH, Penny Rivera of PA, Melody Gordner (Harley) of PA; siblings Dennis Moyer, Patrick Moyer, and Starr Lichty; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe is predeceased in death by son Richard Moyer, son Rev. Dale Moyer, daughter Nicole Moyer, brother Ronald Moyer, and sister Dorothy Hunsberger.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA with Pastor Stephen Ritchey officiating. Interment services will be at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Friends may call on Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Honey Brook, PA has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.