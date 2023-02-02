Joseph N. Smith, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born in Pottsville, PA he was the son of the late Marie (Kull) and Robert N. Smith. He was the loving husband to Martha (Wiseman) with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, he worked as a draftsman for Ford New Holland, where he obtained several patents for his designs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Wendy Diaz (David Wheary) of New Providence, Tara Pew of Charleston, SC and Carrie Cammauf (Stephen) of Cypress, TX; his granddaughters: Kiara, Drake and Payton; his great-grandchildren: Sophia and Kayson; his siblings: Forrest Smith (Sara) of Harrisburg and Sandra Tressler (Leonard) of Leola as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League, http://www.humaneleague.com, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or the SPCA of York County, https://ycspca.org/,
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service.
