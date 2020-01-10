Joseph N. Bryson, Jr., 72, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Joseph N. and Mary Jane Doebler Bryson and the step-son of the late J. Arlene Adams Bryson. Joe was the loving husband of Betsy Greenly Bryson and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary this past July.
He proudly served his county in the United States Navy. For over 30 years Joe worked in the cable industry in Lancaster. Joe enjoyed camping, hunting, spending time at his cabin in Clinton County, playing the guitar, watching football, baseball and old westerns on TV. His family believed it was appropriate he passed on Elvis's birthday, as he was a fan of his music.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Betsy, is a son, Jody Bryson and his significant other Della Tolliver, of Manheim, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kreider, of Manheim, three grandchildren; Samantha Bryson, Jordan Hollinger, Abby Bryson, four step-grandchildren; Andrew husband of Laura, Brandon, Colton husband of Nicole, and Derrick Kreider, one great-granddaughter, Lilly Rose Bryson, three step great-grandchildren; Eli, Jovie, and Ezra Kreider, two brothers; Roger Bryson, of Stedman, NC, Wayne Bryson, of Mobile, AL, a sister, Mary Ann "Mudd" wife of Chris Decker, of Manheim, and a step-brother, Kenneth husband of Barbara Smith, of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a son, Johnathan "Johnny" Bryson, a sister, Judy Wooters, and a brother, James Bryson.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
