Joseph Michael Walden

Joseph M. "Mike" Walden, 56, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Mike served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Walmart in Ephrata and had previously worked for Turkey Hill. He was also an antiques dealer in Lancaster and at Adams Antiques in Denver, PA. He was known by the nickname Gus to others in the antiques business.
Mike was a loving husband and a great dad. He will be lovingly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife, Noel V. Walden, four daughters, one son, and one brother.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
