Joseph Michael Snavely, Sr. passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on July 29, 2020. Born on December 24, 1964, he was a loving husband, father and brother. For the last 14 years, he was the Chief Financial Officer at RestoreCore in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He also operated Bookmark Accounting Service.
He is a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Lebanon Valley College. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed camping, boating and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Betty June and Richard Calvin Snavely. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jessica and his children, Joseph, Jr. and his wife Tori, Richard, Molly; and his sisters, Julia, Jayne, Jeanne, and Joan.
A service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist located at 210 West Main Street, Hummelstown, Pennsylvania 17036. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bethesda Mission, P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17105 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online (communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org search Joseph Snavely).
DeBoredSnyder.com 717-394-4097