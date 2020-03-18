Joseph Michael Laventure, Sr.,70, of Ephrata, PA passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 in his home.
Joe was born on December 21, 1949 in York, PA to the late George and Dorothy Laventure. He proudly entered the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and served two and a half tours in Vietnam as an M-60 machine gunner with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, Fox Company until 1971. He came home a highly decorated veteran with two purple hearts amongst numerous other decorations and medals.
He met his wonderful wife, Hatsuko, while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. They married and moved back to the states.
Joe wore many hats after his military service beginning with the Lititz Borough Municipal Department. Due to his entrepreneurial spirit, he left and opened a local grocery store. Then he started an organization that went national which fought for the injured worker who was being neglected by the insurance company. Next, he opened a magazine that incorporated an entertainment company. Lastly, he opened a taxi service where he retired from.
He enjoyed saying the Catholic mass, rosary, prayer, joking, spending time with family, taking trips to the casino, lottery tickets, watching tv, driving, eating, The Philadelphia Eagles & collecting things.
Joe worked long hours and extremely hard to provide for his family while living and even after his passing. Through it all he was plagued with one physical setback after another, enduring numerous surgeries and disease only to always smile, pray, trust God and press on.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother & 2 sisters. He is survived by 9 brothers & sisters, his lovely wife of 50 years, Hatsuko of Ephrata; dog, Tank Laventure; son, Joey Laventure and wife Tina from Manassas, VA, daughter, Maria Laventure of Maytown, PA, daughter, Heather and husband Mickey Shirk of Lititz, PA & 15 grandchildren: Jordan and his husband Dylan, Abigail, Kayla, Shayla, Damien, Olivia & her fiancé Sierra, Donovan, Jaedin, Cassandra, Abrianna, Isabella, Christian, Michael, Brandon, Alex and one great-grandchild who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received from 10-11AM with a Prayer Service to follow at 11AM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery 719 Highland Ave., Lancaster, PA. with full military honors. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
