Joseph McKelvey, 95, of Holtwood, peacefully passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 in his home. He was born on April 6, 1925 in a log cabin on the family farm, which was settled by the McKelveys in 1865. Joe was raised on the farm and he truly loved farming. He was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Handel) McKelvey. Joe was the husband of the late Helen (Waltman) McKelvey, to whom he was married for 33 years. He graduated from Quarryville High School in 1943.
Joe was an excellent Dairy farmer and he planted a variety of crops on the farm. When his mother Anna died in 1966, he sold off the dairy cows and went to work at the Atomic Plant at Peach Bottom as a Security Guard. He always loved to go deer hunting at the cabin in Perry County, and he really enjoyed going over to York County every weekend and getting a Big Boy Burger at the Collinsville Drive Inn.
A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Catherine's Church, Quarryville. He will be dearly missed by several nieces, nephews, and step daughters. Joe was preceded in death by three brothers: John, Charles and Robert McKelvey, and two sisters, Grace E. (McKelvey) Ursprung, and Sister Mary Joanne McKelvey, I.H.M.
A Memorial Mass at St. Catherine's Catholic Church will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at:
