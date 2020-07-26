Joseph M. Meyer, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA he was the son of the late Margaret Elizabeth (Steinbacher) and Carl B. Meyer, Sr. He was the loving husband to Patricia (Caterbone) Meyer for 34 years. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his daughter, Angela Meyer, wife of Jason Shertzer of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and his granddog, Pippy. He is preceded in death by his son, Alexander J. Meyer; 3 brothers: John B. Meyer, Carl A. Meyer, Jr. and Bernard J. Meyer, Sr. and 1 sister, Mary M. Lewis.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Friends and family will be received from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to The American Lung Association, www.lung.org, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. .
Funeral Services will be Live Streamed Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM on this obituary page.
